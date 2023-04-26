Paul Whelan's brother in the dark about release offer to Russia
Published
David Whelan tells Newsweek that the U.S. government's response to the ongoing detainment of his brother, Paul Whelan, is leading to more questions than answers. Paul Whelan, an ex-U.S. Marine and Michigan corporate security executive, is currently serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on…
#davidwhelan #paulwhelan #exusmarine #michigan #unitednations #antonyblinken #kremlin #brittneygriner #elizabethwhelan #unsecuritycouncil