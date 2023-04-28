Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

“The Jerry Springer Show” was a ratings powerhouse and a US cultural pariah, synonymous with lurid drama. Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, the daytime talk show wasa favourite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run, at one point topping Oprah Winfrey’s show. Springer c alled it “escapist entertainment,” while others saw the show as contributing to a dumbing-down decline in American social v alues.