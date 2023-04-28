Richard Sharp’s Resignation Proves Divisive At The BBC As Thoughts Turn To His Successor

Richard Sharp’s resignation as BBC Chairman over a Boris Johnson loan scandal has stoked division at the British broadcaster as thoughts turn to finding his successor. The former Goldman Sachs banker will step down at the end of June after he failed to properly declare his role in facilitating…



#richardsharp #borisjohnson #goldmansachs #adamheppinstall #sharp #sundaytimes #garylineker #conservativeparty #lineker #9mfollowers