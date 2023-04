Learn More Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is The End For Zoe Saldaña As Gamora It's rare to get closure in a movie franchise as massive as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But it's certainly shaping up that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be the swan song for many of the beloved characters.…



#davebautista #destroyer #zoesaldaña #peterquill #chrispratt #thanos #joshbrolin #avengers #avengersendgame #saldaña