North Carolina's new GOP-controlled high court reverses itself on gerrymandering and voter ID
The North Carolina Supreme Court reversed itself on whether partisan gerrymandering and a strict voter ID law violate the state constitution, in a pair of Friday rulings with implications far outside the state. The court — which flipped to GOP control in January — said in February that it would…
