Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined Bruce Springsteen during his April 28 concert in Barcelona, belting out “Glory Days” while banging a tambourine. Obama sang with Patti Scialfa and actress Kate Capshaw on stage. Michelle and husband Barack were in Spain with director Steven Spielberg and…



#michelleobama #brucespringsteen #barcelona #obama #pattiscialfa #katecapshaw #spain #stevenspielberg #springsteen