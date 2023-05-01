Wolfsburg Reach Women’s Champions League Final In Front Of Record Attendance

Two-time European champions VfL Wolfsburg reached this season's UEFA Women's Champions League final after defeating the only English side to win the competition, Arsenal 5-3 on aggregate after a pulsating semi-final played in front of a British record attendance of 60.063 at the Emirates Stadium.…



