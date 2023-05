Iran has seized a second oil tanker in a week on Wednesday in Gulf waters, the U.S. Navy said, the latest escalation in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in Gulf waters since 2019. The Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet of the U.S. Navy said the Panama-flagged oil tanker Niovi was…



#iran #gulf #usnavy #bahrain #fifthfleet #panama #irgcn #straitof #gulfofoman #advantagesweet