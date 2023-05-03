Boy George, David Harewood, Lulu & Patricia Hodge Join Diane Keaton In ‘Arthur’s Whisky’; Arclight To Launch Sales At Cannes
Olivier Award-winning actress Patricia Hodge (Miranda), Scottish singer/actress Lulu (Absolutely Fabulous), David Harewood (Homeland), and musician Boy George have joined Diane Keaton in the comedy Arthur’s Whisky. Directed by British filmmaker Stephen Cookson (Stanley A Man Of Variety), the pic…
