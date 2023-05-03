‘We Didn’t Attack Putin’: Zelensky Denies Ukraine Behind Alleged Drone Strike on the Kremlin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russia’s accusations that his country was responsible for a drone strike on the Kremlin. Zelensky spoke with reporters on Wednesday while he was in Helsinki for a summit with Nordic leaders. During this press conference, he expressly rejected…
