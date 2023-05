A Texas Democrat with a history of beating Republicans is gearing up to take on a seasoned opponent. On Wednesday, Colin Allred, a U.S. House representative for Texas, announced his 2024 U.S. Senate campaign against Republican Senator Ted Cruz on YouTube. Allred is bound to encounter a challenge,…



#democrat #republicans #colinallred #ushouse #ussenate #tedcruz #ksat #allred #lonestarstate #petesessions