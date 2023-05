WASHINGTON — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., on Thursday called on Russia to immediately release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and American businessman Paul Whelan. "We strongly condemn Russia’s ongoing and illegal…



#kevinmccarthy #rcalif #hakeemjeffries #evangershkovich #paulwhelan #russian #vladimirputin #soviet #kremlin #gershkovich