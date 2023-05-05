Donald Trump has three days to decide if he'll testify at rape trial

ViewThough he is not in the courtroom, a New York jury is hearing from former President Donald Trump on the allegation he raped E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.
In a video deposition played in the courtroom, Trump called Carroll a "nut job" who is "mentally sick." He repeated that Carroll was...
ViewThough he is not in the courtroom, a New York jury is hearing from former President Donald Trump on the allegation he raped E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.