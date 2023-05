CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — In a city long ravaged by cartel violence, a makeshift tent camp has sprung up right next to a migrant detention center that went up in flames months ago, killing 40 people and sparking a fierce investigation of Mexico’s migration system. Now boarded up, it’s a haunting…



#mexico #title42 #guatemala #adair #juárez #spanish #elpaso #oscarleeser #mexican #chihuahua