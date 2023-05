Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch decided to sit out of the court's decision in the death penalty case of inmate Richard Glossip. "Justice Gorsuch took no part in the consideration or decision of this application," the Supreme Court wrote in a document filed on Friday. The high court ruled to…



#supremecourt #neilgorsuch #richardglossip #glossip #oklahoma #gentnerdrummond #barryvantreese #oklahomacity #vantreese