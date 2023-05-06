MTV Movie & TV Awards Pivots Away From Live Event, Moves To Clip-Based Show

Add MTV Movie & TV Awards to the list as the latest to be affected by the WGA strike. Just one day after Drew Barrymore pulled out as host of the awards show in support of striking writers, MTV has pivoted away from a live event and putting together a clip show for its annual awards. “As we…



#addmtvmovietvawards #wga #drewbarrymore #mtv #brucegillmer #musicmusictalent #paramountglobal #mtvmovietvawards #barkerhangar #santamonica