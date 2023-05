A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing that killed his driver on Saturday, an attack that Russia immediately blamed on Ukraine and the West. * Russia's main mercenary group announced plans on Friday to withdraw from the eastern Ukrainian city of…



#russian #zakharprilepin #ukraine #bakhmut #wagnergroup #yevgenyprigozhin #airforce #kremlin #tass #vladimirputin