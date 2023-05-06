Protesters arrested during King Charles’s coronation in reminder that not everybody is crazy about the royals

Protesters arrested during King Charles’s coronation in reminder that not everybody is crazy about the royals

Upworthy

Published

LONDON — Dozens of anti-monarchy activists and other protesters were arrested on the morning of King Charles III’s coronation Saturday, a reminder not everyone in the United Kingdom has been swept up in the royal adulation dominating TV screens. Six people from the anti-royalist campaign group…

#kingcharlesiiis #unitedkingdom #republic #juststopoil #metropolitanpolice #conservatives #twitter #melcarrington #kushnaker #northkorea

Full Article