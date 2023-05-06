Protesters arrested during King Charles’s coronation in reminder that not everybody is crazy about the royals

LONDON — Dozens of anti-monarchy activists and other protesters were arrested on the morning of King Charles III’s coronation Saturday, a reminder not everyone in the United Kingdom has been swept up in the royal adulation dominating TV screens. Six people from the anti-royalist campaign group…



#kingcharlesiiis #unitedkingdom #republic #juststopoil #metropolitanpolice #conservatives #twitter #melcarrington #kushnaker #northkorea