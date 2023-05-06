Newton Minow, Former FCC Chief Who Declared Network TV a â€˜Vast Wasteland,â€™ Dies at 97

Newton N. Minow, the former Federal Communications Commission chief, died May 6 at his home in Chicago, after suffering from a heart attack. He was 97. Minowâ€™s death was confirmed by the Associated Press on Saturday afternoon. Minow served for two years as the FCC chief during President John F.â€¦



