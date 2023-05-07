WWE Backlash 2023 Results: Bad Bunny Beats Damian Priest In Star-Studded Street Fight

Bad Bunny defeated Damian Priest in a match marketed as one-half of a double main event, with the show-closing main event being Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. Bad Bunny walked out to “Chambea” to a nuclear babyface reaction as fans sang along word-for-word to his 2017 hit. The match featured…



#badbunny #damianpriest #brocklesnar #codyrhodes #chambea #judgmentday #rhearipley #saviovega #wwe #superstarcarlito