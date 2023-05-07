Eyewitnesses recall horrifying scenes from Allen, Texas outlet mall shooting

As eyewitness accounts to the mass shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, continue to pour in, survivors have described a harrowing account of the carnage in which a gunman shot and killed eight people Saturday night at the Allen Premium Outlets, about 29 miles northeast of Dallas. The…



#allen #allenpremiumoutlets #dallas #mauriciogarcia #stevenspainhouer #spainhouer #cpr #jaquettajones #jamal #ramabataineh