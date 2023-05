The man suspected of killing eight people and injuring seven others in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday was identified as a 33-year-old man who had been living in a motel, per AP. Driving the news: Authorities identified the suspect as Mauricio Garcia. He was one of seven people who…



#allenpremiumoutlets #mauriciogarcia #ar15style #stevenspainhouer #spainhouer #dallas #wfaa #rwds #rightwingdeathsquad #usarmy