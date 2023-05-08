At least 8 dead in Brownsville, Texas, after SUV hits crowd outside migrant shelter

A man driving a Range Rover sped through a red light in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday and into a crowd of people waiting at a bus stop outside a migrant shelter, killing at least eight people and wounding several more, according to local officials. The eighth victim died Sunday night, and "several…



