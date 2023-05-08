More Retail Bankruptcies Are Brewing After Bed Bath & Beyond And David’s Bridal
Updated May 5 @ 7:00 p.m.: Christmas Tree Shops filed Chapter 11 today in order to restructure its business. As of May 5, ten major retailers have filed for bankruptcy protection, quickly surpassing the total five retailers that fell in 2022, a 13-year low, following 12 filings in 2021 and 35 in…
