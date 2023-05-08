Allen Texas Shooter Espoused Neo-Nazism, Wore Emblem Affiliated With White Supremacists, Per Report

Investigators are reportedly looking into far-right extremism as a potential motive behind the shooting that killed eight and wounded seven others at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. Mauricio Garcia, a 33-year-old former security guard from Dallas, was identified as the gunman who attacked Allen…



#allen #mauriciogarcia #dallas #allenpremiumoutlets #ar15 #rwds #rightwingdeathsquad #nazi #mediaite