Jen Psaki Calls Out Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott for ‘Politicizing Tragedy’ After Texas Shooting: ‘Continued to Make the NRA Proud’ (Video)

Jen Paski took aim at Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott and more Republican lawmakers on Sunday night after the Texas politicians once again offered thoughts and prayers, but no gun reform ideas, to victims of the latest mass shooting at an Allen, Texas, shopping mall. During the latest episode of…



#jenpaski #tedcruz #gregabbott #allen #insidewithjenpsaki #msnbc #psaki #abbott #nra #uvalde