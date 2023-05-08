King Charles III takes day off after busy coronation weekend
Published
On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested. Monday was, after all, a holiday declared in honor of his crowning and he had…Full Article
Published
On the third day of his long coronation weekend, King Charles III rested. Monday was, after all, a holiday declared in honor of his crowning and he had…Full Article
Anti-monarchists and supporters of the royals faced off in London on Saturday, May 6, the day of the coronation of King Charles..
Street party pictures from Birmingham at the end of a weekend of celebrations for the Coronation of King Charles III