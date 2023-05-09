Yara Shahidi to Be Honored With the Cameron Boyce Foundation Youth Empowerment Award

Yara Shahidi will be honored with the Youth Empowerment Award during The Cameron Boyce Foundation’s The Cam for a Cause Gala this June in Los Angeles. Shahidi, who currently stars in Grown-ish and recently appeared as Tinkerbell in Disney+’s Peter Pan & Wendy, will be celebrated for her activism…



