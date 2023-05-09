Turkey's Erdogan Faces Possible Historic Defeat As Allies Withdraw Support Over Cost-Of-Living Crisis

Turkey’s upcoming presidential election is gearing up to be a major challenge for the incumbent president, whose popularity has massively declined amid the cost of living crisis. What Happened: Amid declining support from his allies, Recep Tayyip Erdogan is facing what could be his biggest defeat…



#turkey #receptayyiperdogan #ankara #erdogan #kemalkılıçdaroğlu #istanbul #hakimekinci #turkish #birolbaskan #erdoganwarnsgreece