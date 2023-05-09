Robert De Niro Confirms Birth of Baby, Now Father of Seven Children at 79

Robert De Niro is now a father of seven children. During a routine interview with ET Canada about his new film About My Father, the Oscar-winning actor broke the news about his own fatherhood duties, saying that he “just had a baby.” De Niro’s rep confirmed the baby to the Associated Press, adding…



#robertdeniro #etcanada #aboutmyfatherthe #deniros #tiffanychen #deniro #giorgiobaldi #santamonica #billycrystal #harveykeitel