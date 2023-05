A journalist working for French news agency Agence France-Presse was killed in Ukraine during a rocket strike near the eastern city of Bakhmut on Tuesday, AFP said. The big picture: Arman Soldin, a 32-year-old Bosnian-French video coordinator, "is at least the 15th journalist to be killed while…



#agencefrancepresse #ukraine #bakhmut #afp #armansoldin #bosnianfrench #cpj #russian #detailssoldin #chasivyar