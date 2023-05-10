‘Who Uses The Word Fortunately To Talk About Sexual Assault?’ E. Jean Carroll Attorney Stunned By Trump Testimony

Roberta Kaplan. attorney for E. Jean Carroll, expressed astonishment at ex-President Donald Trump’s deposition, citing it as a major reason for the verdict in his rape and defamation trial. The trial concluded Tuesday afternoon when the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for…



