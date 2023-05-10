‘Who Uses The Word Fortunately To Talk About Sexual Assault?’ E. Jean Carroll Attorney Stunned By Trump Testimony

‘Who Uses The Word Fortunately To Talk About Sexual Assault?’ E. Jean Carroll Attorney Stunned By Trump Testimony

Upworthy

Published

Roberta Kaplan. attorney for E. Jean Carroll, expressed astonishment at ex-President Donald Trump’s deposition, citing it as a major reason for the verdict in his rape and defamation trial. The trial concluded Tuesday afternoon when the jury rendered unanimous verdicts finding Trump liable for…

#robertakaplan #ejeancarroll #donaldtrump #trump #accesshollywood #todayshow #savannahguthrie #carroll #savannah #maralago

Full Article