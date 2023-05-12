Zelenskyy barred from addressing 'nonpolitical' Eurovision Song Contest

LIVERPOOL, England -- This weekend’s Eurovision Song Contest will have Ukrainian flags, Ukrainian musicians and Ukrainian fans — but not the country’s wartime leader. Organizers rejected a request from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a video address to the final of the pan-continental music…



#liverpool #volodymyrzelenskyy #pancontinental #ukraine #russian #eurovision #belarus #liverpoolarena #juliasanina #kalushorchestra