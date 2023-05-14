Serbia: 13,500 weapons collected in amnesty, including rocket launcher

ViewSerbian authorities on Sunday displayed many of around 13,500 weapons they say people have been handed over since this month's mass shootings, including hand grenades, automatic weapons, and anti-tank rocket launchers.
The authorities have declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to hand over unregistered weapons...
