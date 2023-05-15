‘American Idol’ Finale Performers to Include Ellie Goulding, Jazmine Sullivan and Pitbull

The season finale of ABC’s “American Idol” will include performances by Ellie Goulding, Jazmine Sullivan and Pitbull, host Ryan Seacrest announced on Sunday’s penultimate episode. The stacked lineup of guest performers marking the end of the season on May 21 also includes TLC, Clay Aiken and Ruben…



#abc #elliegoulding #jazminesullivan #pitbull #ryanseacrest #tlc #clayaiken #rubenstuddard #jamesblunt #jellyroll