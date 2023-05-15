‘Succession’ Creator Explains Roman, Shiv and Kendall’s True Motivations on Election Night

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong always knew he wanted to tackle a presidential election in the HBO series, but he didn’t want to do so until the final season of the show. That moment came in Season 4 Episode 8, titled “America Decides,” which saw the Roy children scrambling on election night…



#jessearmstrong #hbo #season4 #americadecides #atn #kieranculkin #justinkirk #sarahsnook #jiminez #jeremystrong