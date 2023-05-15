Turkey's runoff presidential election further complicates the restart of a key oil pipeline

The restart of the Iraqi-Turkey pipeline faced further delays as Turkey’s presidential election failed on Monday to come up with a clear winner. The country is headed for a runoff election after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in terms of votes, but…



#iraqi #turkey #receptayyiperdogan #kemalkilicdaroglu #turkish #iraq #kurdistan #somo #ceyhan #jimburkhard