‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Coming to Paramount+ on May 16

Paramount Picture and eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday, May 16. This comes 47 days after its March 31 domestic theatrical debut, continuing Paramount’s mostly-firm 45-day window — most movies arrive on home video on a Tuesday —…



#paramountpicture #dungeonsdragons #paramount #aquietplacepartii #pvod #ip #chrispine #michellerodriguez #sophialillis #hughgrant