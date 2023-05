A 12-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man have been charged with murder after the juvenile fatally shot an employee at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Texas, police said. The shooting unfolded Saturday evening at the Sonic in the 300 block of South Old Betsy Road in Keene, local police said. Keene is…



#sonic #southold #betsyroad #keene #fortworth #angelgomez #matthewdavis #jameskidd #dallas #riovista