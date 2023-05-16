Post Malone Announces Fifth Album, ‘Austin,’ 2023 North American Tour Dates
Post Malone announced the title and release date for his upcoming fifth album, Austin, on Tuesday (May 16). The MC’s follow-up to 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache will drop on July 28 and be preceded by the single, “Mourning,” which is due out this Friday (May 19). Related Post Malone Assured Fans…
