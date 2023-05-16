Biden cuts Asia trip short as US debt ceiling negotiations heat up

ViewPresident Joe Biden and congressional leadership have started dialogue once again to try and come to an agreement on the looming debt ceiling decision which has intensified even more as the June 1 deadline quickly approaches.
Scripps News confirmed, per a source familiar with the president's trip to Asia set to happen...
