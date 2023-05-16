McCarthy says debt ceiling deal possible by end of week as Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip

McCarthy says debt ceiling deal possible by end of week as Biden cuts short upcoming foreign trip

Upworthy

Published

By LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM (Associated Press) WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans are still far from resolving the looming U.S. default crisis, but a deal is still possible by the end of the week, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declared after an Oval Office…

#seungminkim #republicans #kevinmccarthy #ovaloffice #groupof #papuanewguinea #mitchmcconnell #saiddemocraticsenate #chuckschumer #stevericchetti

Full Article