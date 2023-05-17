‘The Little Mermaid’ Stars Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King on Recreating Ariel’s Hair Flip, Singing Live and Prince Eric’s Dangerous Boots

The Little Mermaid’s Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King created a special bond while filming Rob Marshall’s live-action reimagining of Disney’s 1989 animated classic, and Hauer-King isn’t afraid to be a fanboy of his mega talented co-star. The Atlanta and London natives play the roles of mermaid…



#hallebailey #jonahhauerking #robmarshalls #disney #hauerking #atlanta #jodibenson #johnmusker #ronclements #chloexhalle