CNN’s Christiane Amanpour says she disagrees with Trump town hall, confronted boss Chris Licht
Published
Veteran CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour said she doesn’t agree with the network’s decision to host former President Donald Trump for a town hall last week. Amanpour flew to the network’s New York headquarters to meet with CNN CEO Chris Licht following the event, she told the crowd during her…
#christianeamanpour #donaldtrump #chrislicht #trump #amanpour #columbia #licht #oliverdarcy #playbook #kaitlancollins