Dodgers disinvite drag troupe from team's Pride Night celebration

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday rescinded their Pride Night invite to a famed gay nonprofit that performs in drag, saying the troupe's presence would run counter to that event's "spirit of unity." The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence had been set to be honored on June 16, at a game between the…



#losangelesdodgers #pridenight #sanfranciscogiants #marcorubio #majorleaguebaseball #mlb #anticatholic #dodgerstadium #biphobia #interphobia