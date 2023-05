There's no shortage of events, data and high drama for markets in the days ahead. Wrangling over the debt ceiling in Washington continues, Greek voters head to the polls and data from the United States to China and Europe could show just how quickly inflation and economic growth are easing. Here's…



#greek #kevinbuckland #tokyo #lewiskrauskopf #naomirovnick #yorukbahceli #amsterdam #federalreserve #pce #bankofjapan