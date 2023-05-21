Harry Styles Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of ‘Harry’s House’: ‘I’ve Never Been Happier Than Making This Album’

Harry Styles is fondly looking back on his Grammy-winning album, Harry’s House. The 29-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Saturday (May 20) to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his blockbuster third album, which was released on May 20, 2022, through Columbia Records. “One year of…



#harrystyles #grammy #harryshouse #columbiarecords #matilda #2023grammyawards #albumschart #asitwas