Beyoncé and Jay-Z smash California real estate records with their purchase of a $200 million concrete compound overlooking the ocean

Beyonce and Jay-Z broke a California state record for most expensive home purchase with their $200 million mansion in Malibu. Anthony Barcelo Beyoncé and Jay-Z just bought the most expensive home ever sold in California. The $200 million mansion was created by architect Tadao Ando, who also…



#jayz #malibu #anthonybarcelo #tadaoando #kanyewest #pacificocean #southerncalifornia #mariabell #bellhouse #dailymail