First Citizens BancShares Inc, which acquired Silicon Valley Bank following its collapse, sued HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday, accusing it of poaching more than 40 of the failed bank's employees in order to launch its own U.S. venture banking business. The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court…



#siliconvalleybank #hsbcholdingsplc #hsbc #firstcitizens #svb #signaturebank #firstcitizenslater #davidsabow