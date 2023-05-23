PAC To 'Draft' Tucker Carlson For President In 2024 Launches
Published
PAC To 'Draft' Tucker Carlson For President In 2024 Launches Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours), A new political action committee (PAC) was formed to try and convince Tucker Carlson to join the 2024 presidential race, saying only the former Fox News host can defeat…
#tuckercarlson #launchesauthored #jackphillips #epochtimes #esztergom #hungary #drafttuckercarlson #republicans #shortlyaftercarlson #rushlimbaugh